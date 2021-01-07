Quad mode QSPI programming cuts production time

January 07, 2021 //By Nick Flaherty
Quad mode in Segger's Flasher PRO cuts programming time in production for 4pin QSPI flash memory devices

Development tool specialist Segger in Germany has added a quad mode for QSPI flash memory devices to its universal flash programmer to cut programming speed for production environments.

The Flasher PRO programmer ensures that the time gained using 4pin transfer translates directly to increased productivity. Operating in either PC-based or stand-alone mode, the Flasher PRO reaches the theoretical minimum programming time of the QSPI device itself.

“With Flasher PRO, the hardware’s the limit,” said Ivo Geilenbrügge, Managing Director of Segger. “The only way to make programming even faster was for us to add support for quad mode. So we did.”

QSPI Flash memory is popular in Embedded Systems for program and data storage, even combined on the same device. As capacities increase, now up to 128MBytes, programming speed has become even more important, especially in mass production.

Flasher PRO is very easy to set up and operate using the software which is available cross-platform, for Windows, macOS, Linux for Intel and Linux for ARM processors. It can be operated stand-alone with the push of a button, controlled from a PC, or controlled remotely. In larger production environments, it usually combines with other Flasher PROs to program multiple devices simultaneously.

The programmer is designed from the ground up to be a fast and universal flash programmer for microcontrollers or SoCs via their debug interface or dedicated programming interfaces, as well programming external QSPI flash memories. These QSPI Flash memories can be programmed indirectly, via the microcontroller/SoC, or directly, by connecting to the pins of the QSPI Flash.

Small-series and mass production environments equally benefit from the reliability and performance of in-circuit-programming, and the production programmers are designed with multiple communication interfaces for integration into any production environment.

Mass production environments, automated test equipment (ATE) and other production control units can easily access the Flasher for programming. This may include unique serial numbers and patch data. Small series runs can be automatically


