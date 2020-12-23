Qualcomm overtakes Broadcom in top ten fabless company list

The Q3 2020 top ten fabless company list from market analysis firm TrendForce highlights the strong demand for Qualcomm's 5G modems and RF chips for Apple's iPhone 12 smartphone and other OEMs stockpiling components in the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the same time, Broadcom had gone through six months of year-on-year declines but was able to post a 3.1 percent year-on-year increase in 3Q20.

Top ten fabless chip companies ranked by revenue in 3Q20 (million USD). Source: TrendForce.

The next three fabless chip companies all scored exceptional increases of more than 50 percent year-on-year. Third-ranked Nvidia’s revenues for 3Q20 increased by 55.7 percent YoY, the highest percentage growth on the top 10 list, on the back of adding in Mellanox’s networking chips.

AMD's 55.5 percent growth was organic made by wins in the notebook, desktop, data center, and gaming console markets. The company’s quarterly revenue reached $2.801 billion

Taiwanese fabless companies Realtek and Novatek took seventh and eighth spots on the top 10 list, respectively, both surpassing Marvell.

Conversely, Xilinx and Dialog remained the only two fabless companies to see declining revenues in 3Q20, as the former suffered the impact of the China-U.S. trade war, which lowered the revenue from its networking and communication by 37 percent YoY.

Looking ahead to 2021 global fabless revenue is expected to maintain an upward trajectory next year.

