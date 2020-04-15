Radio interference suppression choke

April 15, 2020 //By Julien Happich
choke
Würth Elektronik complements its AEC-Q200 product group of qualified radio interference suppression chokes with an SMT-mountable model: WE-RCIS.

The rod core choke, available in four versions, is characterized by its high current-carrying capacity and very high saturation power.

WE-RCIS is suitable for integrated DC/DC converters, for low-consumption use and energy harvesting solutions, embedded systems, portable devices and, of course, for automotive electronics applications. The inductance is qualified to AEC-Q200 Grade 1 and accordingly has an operating temperature range of -40 to +150°C. The robust design and the contacts, which provide for a large area solder connection, make the coil suitable for shockproof circuits. WE-RCIS is now available from stock in any quantity as component belts on reels.

Würth Elektronik - www.we-online.com


haptics

Surface haptics render textures, dials: on-the-fly

Interviews | Jan 20,2020
reference designs

Ultra Librarian partners with Maxim Integrated on interactive reference designs

New Products | Jan 21,2020
Sheffield University opens quantum technology centre

Sheffield University opens quantum technology centre

Technology News | Jan 21,2020
Intel joins open-source hardware group, donates AIB bus

Intel joins open-source hardware group, donates AIB bus

Technology News | Jan 23,2020
chip resistors

Pulse precision thick film chip resistors offer anti-surge up to 1.0W

New Products | Jan 23,2020
Huawei stockpiling chips, expecting tighter US sanctions

Huawei stockpiling chips, expecting tighter US sanctions

Business News | Jan 23,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.