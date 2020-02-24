Rapid prototyping data acquisition platforms sport low-power FPGA

February 24, 2020 //By Julien Happich
prototyping
Analog Devices and Arrow Electronics have worked with Trenz Electronic GmbH to produce three ready-to-use data-acquisition platforms that relieve design and manufacturing challenges for developers of professional measurement instruments.

The AnalogMAX-DAQ1, AnalogMAX-DAQ2 and AnalogMAX-DAQ3 each combine an ADI high-performance precision data acquisition signal chain and power solution, an Intel MAX 10 FPGA and a memory subsystem comprising up to 64Mb 166MHz SDRAM, 64Mb Quad SPI Flash, and 4Kb EEPROM in a compact 86.5x25mm form factor. With a Micro USB receptacle, 23 GPIOs, and two SMA connectors, these platforms can be deployed in portable instrumentation and desktop equipment such as medical devices, as well as process-controllers and automated test equipment (ATE).

The AnalogMAX-DAQ1 is a high-accuracy programmable data-acquisition platform that integrates a complete precision signal chain for capturing high-frequency signals. This platform is based on the AD4003 18-bit 2Msample/s Easy Drive differential SAR ADC. An AD8251 10MHz programmable-gain instrumentation amplifier and AD8475 funnel amplifier provide low-noise gain and single-ended to differential signal conversion for driving the ADC. This platform can also be used with the pin-compatible AD4001, or AD4020 differential SAR ADC, offering users the choice of 16-, 18-, or 20-bit resolution and throughput from 500ksample/s to 2Msample/s.


Embedded computing kit

Embedded computing kit for AI uses sparse modelling

New Products | Nov 28,2019
EERAM memory

SPI EERAM memory up to 1Mb slash design costs

New Products | Dec 02,2019
machine vision

AI at the edge for machine vision

New Products | Dec 02,2019
Jetson Nano

Powering AI with Nvidia Jetson Nano

New Products | Dec 02,2019
Jetson Nano Developer Kit

Okdo to stock the Nvidia Jetson Nano developer kit

| Dec 04,2019
8M Nano processor

SMARC 2.0 CoM built around the i.MX 8M Nano processor

New Products | Dec 04,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.