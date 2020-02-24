Rapid prototyping data acquisition platforms sport low-power FPGA

The AnalogMAX-DAQ1, AnalogMAX-DAQ2 and AnalogMAX-DAQ3 each combine an ADI high-performance precision data acquisition signal chain and power solution, an Intel MAX 10 FPGA and a memory subsystem comprising up to 64Mb 166MHz SDRAM, 64Mb Quad SPI Flash, and 4Kb EEPROM in a compact 86.5x25mm form factor. With a Micro USB receptacle, 23 GPIOs, and two SMA connectors, these platforms can be deployed in portable instrumentation and desktop equipment such as medical devices, as well as process-controllers and automated test equipment (ATE).

The AnalogMAX-DAQ1 is a high-accuracy programmable data-acquisition platform that integrates a complete precision signal chain for capturing high-frequency signals. This platform is based on the AD4003 18-bit 2Msample/s Easy Drive differential SAR ADC. An AD8251 10MHz programmable-gain instrumentation amplifier and AD8475 funnel amplifier provide low-noise gain and single-ended to differential signal conversion for driving the ADC. This platform can also be used with the pin-compatible AD4001, or AD4020 differential SAR ADC, offering users the choice of 16-, 18-, or 20-bit resolution and throughput from 500ksample/s to 2Msample/s.