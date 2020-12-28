Read the CEO interviews of 2020

CEOs from across the industry talked to eeNews Europe about the latest trends in 2020, from design and semiconductors through to distribution
CEO interviews on eeNews Europe ranged from IP and fully homomorphic encryption to RFSOI, graphene, ferroelectric memories and radical RISC-V implementation as well as touchless display technologies and digital disttribution
- Ultraleap: In touching distance
- Agile Analog on the importance of being agile
- Mark Adams of Smart Global Holdings on the Cree LED deal
- Sondrel: Driving leading edge chip design from Europe
- Moortec: Preparing for the on-chip feedback revolution
- Wally Rhines on startups, AI and China
- The joy of RFSOI with MixComm's Mike Noonen
- Paragraf: building a graphene industry, one layer at a time
- FMC's Pourkeramati on roadmaps, turning away investors
- RISC-V: Silicon Valley is still the place where the magic happens
- Amber: A powerful disruption in the IoT
- Sourceability: Digitising distribution