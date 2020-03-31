Real industrial e.MMC gets precise lifetime forecasts

March 31, 2020 //By Julien Happich
industrial e.MMC
Swissbit AG gave its proven e.MMC memory modules a firmware update with the robust and durable e.MMC 5.0 for industrial applications, now featuring permanent lifetime monitoring.

The new firmware allows very precise testing and extrapolation of ageing behavior, based on the conditions of different applications. This enables reliable prediction of the lifetime of flash memory in critical applications and minimizes failures. Swissbit offers the e.MMC 5.0, available in capacities from 4Gb to 64Gb, as a freely configurable MLC version EM-20 and as a preconfigured pSLC memory EM-26. The managed NAND modules for the industrial temperature range from -40 to 85°C are perfect as boot data carriers as well as for write-intensive applications. As components that are permanently soldered via BGA, they cannot be replaced – therefore the prediction of the service life of an e.MMC is essential in helping to define the scope of an application. The new firmware for EM-20 and EM-26 provides a very accurate counter for target, average and maximum block erases in the MLC and pSLC regions, as well as for the number of spare blocks on each chip. It also provides access via the Extended CSD Register, which is implemented as the default procedure for each e.MMC host driver. Due to this innovation, it is possible to compare the average deletion counter with the target deletion counter after a short test phase, and to then extrapolate the results reliably. Access via the Extended CSD Register has been chosen to provide a completely standard access path, unlike implementations that use vendor-specific access patterns.

Swissbit AG - www.swissbit.com


Chip market declined 12% in 2019, says Gartner

Chip market declined 12% in 2019, says Gartner

Market News | Jan 16,2020
Sheffield University opens quantum technology centre

Sheffield University opens quantum technology centre

Technology News | Jan 21,2020
memory compiler

sureCore opens low power memory compiler access

Business News | Jan 22,2020
Intel joins open-source hardware group, donates AIB bus

Intel joins open-source hardware group, donates AIB bus

Technology News | Jan 23,2020
Storage

Storage should not be an afterthought in industrial design

Feature Articles | Jan 27,2020
DRAM

Samsung packs eight 16Gb DRAM dies into 16GB packages for HPC

New Products | Feb 06,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.