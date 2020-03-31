Real industrial e.MMC gets precise lifetime forecasts

The new firmware allows very precise testing and extrapolation of ageing behavior, based on the conditions of different applications. This enables reliable prediction of the lifetime of flash memory in critical applications and minimizes failures. Swissbit offers the e.MMC 5.0, available in capacities from 4Gb to 64Gb, as a freely configurable MLC version EM-20 and as a preconfigured pSLC memory EM-26. The managed NAND modules for the industrial temperature range from -40 to 85°C are perfect as boot data carriers as well as for write-intensive applications. As components that are permanently soldered via BGA, they cannot be replaced – therefore the prediction of the service life of an e.MMC is essential in helping to define the scope of an application. The new firmware for EM-20 and EM-26 provides a very accurate counter for target, average and maximum block erases in the MLC and pSLC regions, as well as for the number of spare blocks on each chip. It also provides access via the Extended CSD Register, which is implemented as the default procedure for each e.MMC host driver. Due to this innovation, it is possible to compare the average deletion counter with the target deletion counter after a short test phase, and to then extrapolate the results reliably. Access via the Extended CSD Register has been chosen to provide a completely standard access path, unlike implementations that use vendor-specific access patterns.

