Real time accurate layout previews for analog circuits

Bristol-based EDA tool developer Pulsic has launched a new way of viewing complex chip layouts.

Animate Preview gives engineers quick, easy and accurate physical information about their analog circuit in real time while they develop their schematic. It delivers detailed visualizations and accurate area estimations of the circuit to help designers quickly spot problems. Animate Preview speeds design iterations by giving instant feedback on design decisions and eliminates the wait for layout teams, often working on multiple competing projects, to find the time to create an initial layout.

In a radical departure from the traditional Electronic Design Automation (EDA) business and licensing models, Pulsic is also releasing Animate Preview as a freemium product, available to download for free with online help desk and live chat support services. Users can then upgrade to Animate Preview Plus.

Physical previews are generated when a schematic is loaded into the editor and each time the schematic is updated. Animate Preview automatically recognizes common analog circuit topologies such as current mirrors and differential pairs and intelligently places devices to achieve matching symmetry and optimal flow of the critical paths in the circuit. It includes design rule checking (DRC) and process rules to give early and accurate physical previews of your design.

A GUI is available for detailed control of placement constraints and topologies if required.

​www.animate.pulsic.com/

