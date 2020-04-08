Realistic GNSS simulation for automotive HIL testing

SimHIL brings high fidelity GNSS signal simulation with low latency to automotive industry HIL testbeds. The SimHIL software has been developed to meet the automotive industry’s growing need for realistic positioning, navigation and timing testing for sensor fusion. As customers apply increasing pressure on car manufacturers for more advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) features and advanced infotainment systems, test labs need to be able to combine Wi-Fi, camera, lidar, radar, inertial and GNSS data that power these advanced automotive systems.

SimHIL helps test engineers bring accurate, controlled and coherent data from GNSS and inertial sensors to their sensor fusion algorithms within HIL test environments. Facilitating the ultra-low latency, complete control, enhanced realism, and ease of use and setup of Spirent GSS7000 and GSS9000 GNSS simulators, SimHIL is an ideal solution for OEMs and tier-one suppliers developing ADAS, V2X and sensor fusion engines. The new SimHIL API enables external motion input including real-time direct motion and trajectory data input from simulators. It takes GNSS signals into sensor fusion engines and supports the validation and performance benchmarking of V2X applications. The tool offers real-time scenario feedback to system and driver responses and delivers reliable results supported by ultra-low latency simulation.

Users can easily configure and control both the GNSS scenarios, and signal generation and vehicle motion from within the HIL simulator GUI – saving time and the possibility of error.

Spirent - www.spirent.com