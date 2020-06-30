Record-breaking metalens

June 30, 2020 //By Julien Happich
metalens
Researchers from the University of California, Berkeley, have designed a new, ultrathin-metalens that uses an array of tiny, connected waveguides resembling a fishnet to focus light at wavelengths spanning from the visible to the infrared, with record-breaking efficiencies.

Unlike traditional lenses, the metalens is flat and compact and could be made small enough to fit inside increasingly miniaturized devices.

"We have overcome what was regarded as a fundamental roadblock," said study principal investigator Boubacar Kanté, associate professor of electrical engineering and computer sciences at UC Berkeley and faculty scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory. "This is, simply, the thinnest, most efficient, broadest band flat lens in the world."


Schematic of the proposed broadband metalens and its
unit-cell with multi-degrees of freedom. The period of the
unit-cell (P) is 370 nm, the height of the unit-cell (H) is 350nm,
and the metasurface is made of titanium dioxide (TiO2).
The design parameters are the width of the cross (W),
the length of the cross (L), and the radius (R).
Credit: Boubacar Kanté.

The new technology is described in a paper titled “Octave bandwidth photonic fishnet-achromatic-metalens” in the journal Nature Communications. The development could lead to game-changing advances in solar energy, virtual reality technology, medical imaging, information processing with light and other applications reliant upon optics.

The team demonstrated the ability of its fishnet-achromatic-metalens to capture 70% of incoming light in frequencies ranging from 640 nanometers (reddish-orange light) to 1,200 nanometers (infrared light). Light entering the fishnet metalens within that broad octave band of wavelengths would be focused at a single point on the other side of the lens.

"We are very excited by these results because many applications required the simultaneous processing of multiple wavelengths in a broad spectrum," said Kanté. "This is the case for solar energy applications where we need to focus all colors of light for efficient solar cells or solar concentrators." A good next step, Kanté said, would be to develop processes that could enable larger scale production.

University of California, Berkeley - www.berkeley.edu


Memory woes help Intel shine in global chip market

Memory woes help Intel shine in global chip market

Market News | Apr 02,2020
A high speed camera at MIT is showing that a sneeze can travel up to 8m, four times the distance of theoretical models used in the Covid-19 outbreak

High speed imaging video shows how far a Covid-19 sneeze reaches

Technology News | Apr 02,2020
Facebook, not Apple, gets Plessey's microLEDs

Facebook, not Apple, gets Plessey's microLEDs

Business News | Apr 02,2020
cameras scan

AI-based cameras scan crowds for Covid-19 fever

Technology News | Apr 03,2020
Photonic circuits

Photonic circuits made reprogrammable

Technology News | Apr 03,2020
A perovskite LED developed in Sweden can also be used as a diode in a low cost optical transceiver that can be integrated into a chip

Perovskite LED enables integrated optical transceiver

Technology News | Apr 06,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.