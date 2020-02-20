ReDrivers targets high-speed USB 3.2 10Gbps interfaces

The devices provide adjustable linear equalization, output swing, and flat gain to optimize performance over a variety of physical media by reducing intersymbol interference. Requiring a supply voltage of 3.3V ±0.3V, PI3EQX1004E is offered in a 34-contact UQFN (4.5x2.5mm) package while the PI3EQX1002E is offered in a 24-contact UQFN 2.5x2.5mm package, up to 64% smaller than those traditionally used for similar products. The ReDrivers can adjust and correct for known channel losses at the transmitter and restore signal integrity at the receiver. This enables reliable communications with low bit error rates (BER). The PI3EQX1004E/1002E are built using Diodes’ patented technology, which enables them to extend PCB trace lengths while minimizing cost and power consumption.
Diodes Incorporated - www.diodes.com