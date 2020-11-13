Reference design for volume AR smart glasses shows market maturing

November 13, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Taiwanese contract manufacturer Quanta Computer is working with STMicroelectronics on a reference design for AR glasses using a laser beam scanning MEMS chip.

In a move that highlights the maturing of the market for augmented reality glasses, contract manufacturer Quanta Computer is developing a reference design optimised for volume production by brands.

The AR glasses reference design uses a beam-scanning MEMS chip developed by STMicroelectronics with other members of the newly formed LaSAR3 Alliance. The Alliance, formed last month, includes Applied Materials, wave guide maker Dispelix, light engine developer Mega1 and laser LED supplier Osram.

ST and Quanta are using the components from the Alliance for the optical, electronic, and photonics design to enable volume manufacturing of AR glasses with a battery life for 'all day' operation.

“The simultaneous and spirited efforts of ST within the LaSAR Alliance to develop AR eyewear applications and with Quanta to create a foundational reference design emphasize our ambition to be an important contributor to the growth of AR,” said Benedetto Vigna, President Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, STMicroelectronics. “With Quanta, we are working with a team that shares our excitement and complements our expertise, to assure we collectively meet the challenges of incredibly cool, low-weight and -power smart glasses with large field-of-view and eye box.”

“Imagine smart glasses that are as comfortable to wear as your regular eyewear or sunglasses, yet deliver directions as you approach an intersection, explain exhibits when you look at them in a museum, or remind you of the name of familiar face coming toward you, and you’ll appreciate why we see so much value in contributing our design-for-manufacturing expertise to work with ST and its LBS-based solution,” said C.C. Leung, Vice Chairman and President, Quanta Computer.

ST and Quanta anticipate the reference design being made available to OEMs in Q1 2021.

www.st.com; www.quantatw.com

