Reference kit eases LoRa-based asset tracking

January 29, 2020 //By Julien Happich
asset tracking
Semtech's Asset Tracking Reference Kit has been designed to accelerate the adoption of asset tracking solutions based on LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol.

The new kit allows users to locate outdoor assets around a specific location, including performing a regular automated inventory of assets that are available on site. With the data generated by the trackers (available through a web-based dashboard) customers can evaluate the possible benefits of tracking their assets with an out-of-the box kit. The reference kit will demonstrate the key benefits and capabilities of a LoRaWAN-based tracking solution by applying the trackers to specific assets and having the ability to access the data by a web-based dashboard. The kit consists of LoRa-based sensors and gateways that are available on the market. Once the customer has seen the value of implementing a LoRa-based solution for asset tracking, they are able to deploy a commercial solution with any of the manufacturers in the LoRa ecosystem, providing sensors, gateways, network software, and connectivity. The Semtech Asset Tracking Reference Kit comes complete with six industrial LoRaWAN-based GPS trackers and one outdoor LoRaWAN-based gateway including a preconfigured SIM card for Cellular backhaul. The data from the GPS trackers is collected via the LoRaWAN network without the need of a license or subscription fee. The user can configure some parameters of the trackers and access the data through a secure portal. Depending on the gateway placement, the coverage will vary from hundreds of meters around the location to several kilometers.

Semtech - www.semtech.com


Bluetooth LE SoC

Bluetooth LE SoC is only 2.0x1.7mm

New Products | Nov 04,2019
OpenTitan

G+D Mobile Security to support OpenTitan hardware root of trust

Business News | Nov 05,2019
LiFi

LiFi trialed in commercial airplanes

Business News | Nov 06,2019
EnOcean

Energy-efficient EnOcean wireless transceivers now at Rutronik

New Products | Nov 06,2019
THz frequencies

What’s next after 5G? 6G at THz frequencies

New Products | Nov 06,2019
STM32Cube

The STM32Cube Ecosystem now supports LoRaWAN FUOTA

New Products | Nov 06,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.