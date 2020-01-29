Reference kit eases LoRa-based asset tracking

The new kit allows users to locate outdoor assets around a specific location, including performing a regular automated inventory of assets that are available on site. With the data generated by the trackers (available through a web-based dashboard) customers can evaluate the possible benefits of tracking their assets with an out-of-the box kit. The reference kit will demonstrate the key benefits and capabilities of a LoRaWAN-based tracking solution by applying the trackers to specific assets and having the ability to access the data by a web-based dashboard. The kit consists of LoRa-based sensors and gateways that are available on the market. Once the customer has seen the value of implementing a LoRa-based solution for asset tracking, they are able to deploy a commercial solution with any of the manufacturers in the LoRa ecosystem, providing sensors, gateways, network software, and connectivity. The Semtech Asset Tracking Reference Kit comes complete with six industrial LoRaWAN-based GPS trackers and one outdoor LoRaWAN-based gateway including a preconfigured SIM card for Cellular backhaul. The data from the GPS trackers is collected via the LoRaWAN network without the need of a license or subscription fee. The user can configure some parameters of the trackers and access the data through a secure portal. Depending on the gateway placement, the coverage will vary from hundreds of meters around the location to several kilometers.

