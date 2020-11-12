Registration Now Open for Digi-Key Electronics Virtual Keynote

Digi-Key Electronics , the leading global electronic components distributor, will bring together innovators and suppliers from across EMEA on Thursday, November 19 at 14.00 p.m. CET for a first-of-its-kind virtual keynote event focused on enabling the world’s ideas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The keynote event will feature business updates from president Dave Doherty; a market business development update from Ian Wallace, director of EMEA business development; and a roundtable discussion with Wallace, Hermann Reiter, senior director of global strategic program development and EMEA supplier development and Stephane Ratelet, international API champion at Digi-Key, and moderated by Johann Wiesböck, Editor-in-chief of a leading German publication.

“We’re excited to connect with our customers and suppliers in this virtual format, to provide them with updates on our business, as well as focus on the specific European market and how 2020 has changed and shaped the market landscape,” said Ian Wallace, director of EMEA business development for Digi-Key. “We know this year has imposed radical changes on our industry and we’re looking forward to come together in pursuit of innovating a better future.”

Registration is open now for this free event. Those interested can sign up and view the full program on Digi-Key’s website .