Remotely working engineers get free access to OrCAD PCB Designer

During the Covid-19 pandemic, this is the company‘s commitment to help others ensure their employees‘ safety while still enabling them to provide the level of service and innovation their customers may need. This way, remotely working engineers can maintain productivity and continue designing.

This program provides a 30-day free license of OrCAD PCB Designer Professional. Using Cadence scalable design technology, your work done here can be leveraged in any Cadence PCB design package going forward (whether that is OrCAD or Allegro PCB design).

Remote workers will also have access to PSpice for analog mixed-signal simulations as well both pre-and-post layout SI analysis to ensure optimal design performance before a single prototype needs to be built. To ease the transition for those who may not have access to their company libraries, EMA Design Automation is also providing built-in integration with Ultra Librarian for OrCAD . This includes the world's largest library of symbols, footprints, and 3D models for use directly inside OrCAD.

Many companies are encouraging their employees to use confinement time to improve their skills or reinforce previous training. The EDA company is providing access to its entire online learning catalog to update existing skills (or learn new ones).

EMA Design Automation - www.ema-eda.com/ema-work-home-program