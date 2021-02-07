Renesas looks at Dialog in $6bn deal

In a few short weeks, Dialog Semiconductor has gone from being regulated in London to Berlin and, possibly, now Tokyo, as it is discussions to be acquired by Renesas Electronics in a $6bn deal.

The company on Sunday confirmed it is in advanced discussions with Renesas regarding the possible all cash offer of €67.50 per share, which would value the company at $6bn.

This follows the Renesas acquisition of IDT in 2019 and data centre and automotive power specialist Intersil in 2018. The acquisition of Dialog would add industrial and consumer programmable power, including contracts with Apple, as well low power Bluetooth wireless and industrial networking and memory technology from its own acquisition of Adesto in 2020. Renesas is already the largest supplier of industrial microcontrollers with the controller ranges from Hitachi and Mitsubishi Electric and its own proprietary and ARM-based devices.

Whether there is enough value in the remains to be seem.

“There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the Company, nor as to the terms on which any firm offer might be made,” said a statement. Under the rules of the German regulator, Renesas now has until 5pm (London time) on 7th March 2021 to announce a firm intention to make an offer for the company.

www.dialog-semi.com; www.renesas.com

Related Dialog articles

Other articles on eeews Europe