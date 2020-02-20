Resolver Size 21 covers 4kHz to 10 kHz applications for industrial servo motors

February 20, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Resolver
TE Connectivity has released a new generation of resolvers that can help improve angular position accuracy in a wide range of industrial servo motors.

The Resolver Size 21 T7X product series is available in most commonly-used hollow shaft diameters, combining high precision with reliability, while taking up very little space. Angular accuracy ranges from typical ±08 or ±10 arcmin to high precision ±04 arcmin products. The Resolver T7X series is available from speed 1 to speed 4, covering 4kHz to 10 kHz applications. Different electrical versions are available to support a vast majority of existing servo drives and servo drive settings. They can be used in environments with temperatures ranging from -55 to +150°C and at angular speed up to 20,000 rpm.

TE Connectivity – www.te.com


Data specification for digital twin of control and switchgear systems

Digital twin data spec for switchgear and control systems

Technology News | Nov 22,2019
linear position sensors

LVIT linear position sensors target extreme environments

New Products | Nov 25,2019
precision motor control

STMicroelectronics and Maxon unite on precision motor control

New Products | Nov 25,2019
terahertz

Single semiconductor laser outputs 450um terahertz waves

Technology News | Nov 26,2019
current sensors

Surface mounted high isolated current sensors measure from 6A up to 30A

| Nov 26,2019
battery charging detector

USB BC 1.2 compliant battery charging detector has dual roles

New Products | Nov 26,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.