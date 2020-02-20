Resolver Size 21 covers 4kHz to 10 kHz applications for industrial servo motors

The Resolver Size 21 T7X product series is available in most commonly-used hollow shaft diameters, combining high precision with reliability, while taking up very little space. Angular accuracy ranges from typical ±08 or ±10 arcmin to high precision ±04 arcmin products. The Resolver T7X series is available from speed 1 to speed 4, covering 4kHz to 10 kHz applications. Different electrical versions are available to support a vast majority of existing servo drives and servo drive settings. They can be used in environments with temperatures ranging from -55 to +150°C and at angular speed up to 20,000 rpm.
