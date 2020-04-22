RF chipset targets Wi-Fi 6E applications

Optimized for high-throughput Wi-Fi applications, the QCS-AX2 series is built on an integrated baseband and RF architecture that supports key Wi-Fi 6E features, such as orthogonal frequency-division multiple access (OFDMA), advanced MU-MIMO (Multi-User, Multi-Input, Multi-Output), and 160MHz channel support for faster speeds, and SmartScan channel selection for maximum band utilization. The new product portfolio will include the tri-band (6GHz/5GHz/2.4GHz) QCS-AX2-A12 with AdaptivMIMO technology supporting flexible 8x8 or 4x4 configurations; the QCS-AX2-T12 offering tri-band concurrent 4x4 operation for high performance, cost-effective router solutions and the QCS-AX2-T8 supporting tri-band concurrent 8-stream configurations for mesh nodes and mainstream access points. A Wi-Fi 6E infrastructure device with AdaptivMIMO allows the network to operate in the 5GHz or 6GHz band depending on the clients present in a subscriber’s home network to maximize performance, coverage, and utilization. The QCS-AX2 series provides the Wi-Fi performance and connectivity in congested environments to multiple devices that applications demand.

