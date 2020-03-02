RF generator comes with IQ Option

March 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
RF generator
Rigol Technologies has expanded its Waveform Generator portfolio with the RF Signal Generator Series DSG800. The new four sources are available with bandwidths of 2.1 GHz or 3.6 GHz and addresses customers in Wireless Communication, Radar Test, Audio/Video Broadcasting, Education and Consumer Electronics.

They also offer an IQ modulation as models DSG821(A) and DSG836(A). These sources can be used off the shelf without any extra options in a wide range of different applications. With a €1880 price tag, the actual model DSG 815 (1.5 GHz) includes superior specs like < 0.5 dB (typ) amplitude accuracy, +20 dBm maximum output power as well as great signal purity and low phase noise <-112 dBc/Hz at 20kHz. Further features are under 2ppm frequency stability and standard AM/FM/ΦM modulation with a frequency resolution of 0.01Hz. There is an internal or external modulation capability on all modulation types. The devices have standard remote control interfaces USB and LAN and support SCPI control. There are three options available to enhance the stability and the functionality of the signal generators. The highly stable Oven Oscillator (Option OCXO-A08) enhances the temperature stability of the internal clock from 2 ppm to 5 ppb. In addition the Pulse Train Generator option (PUG-DSG800) and the Pulse Modulation Option (PUM-DSG800) are available. The pulse options of the DSG800 allow to either output a pre- or self-defined pulse sequence or allow the output of pulse modulated signals.

Rigol – www.rigol.com


Chip market crawled forward in October

Chip market crawled forward in October

Market News | Dec 05,2019
Researchers in the US have developed a predictive digital twin of a custom built drone to monitor its reliability.

Digital twin of UAV provides predictive maintenance

Technology News | Dec 06,2019
recorders

Multi-function recorders combine wide input range with 1MSa/s

New Products | Dec 12,2019
Tracealyzer

Percepio offers free Tracealyzer in exchange for story

Business News | Dec 17,2019
vehicle testing

Vehicle testbed to include GNSS stimulation

New Products | Jan 10,2020
Wireless connectivity

Wireless connectivity test set now supports IEEE 802.11ax

New Products | Jan 14,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.