RF generator comes with IQ Option

They also offer an IQ modulation as models DSG821(A) and DSG836(A). These sources can be used off the shelf without any extra options in a wide range of different applications. With a €1880 price tag, the actual model DSG 815 (1.5 GHz) includes superior specs like < 0.5 dB (typ) amplitude accuracy, +20 dBm maximum output power as well as great signal purity and low phase noise <-112 dBc/Hz at 20kHz. Further features are under 2ppm frequency stability and standard AM/FM/ΦM modulation with a frequency resolution of 0.01Hz. There is an internal or external modulation capability on all modulation types. The devices have standard remote control interfaces USB and LAN and support SCPI control. There are three options available to enhance the stability and the functionality of the signal generators. The highly stable Oven Oscillator (Option OCXO-A08) enhances the temperature stability of the internal clock from 2 ppm to 5 ppb. In addition the Pulse Train Generator option (PUG-DSG800) and the Pulse Modulation Option (PUM-DSG800) are available. The pulse options of the DSG800 allow to either output a pre- or self-defined pulse sequence or allow the output of pulse modulated signals.

