RFID inlays and tags for returnable transport items

March 31, 2020 //By Julien Happich
RFID inlays
Smartrac’s extra-robust “Dura” delivery format for RAIN RFID inlays and tags is designed for industrial, supply chain or logistics applications, such as the tagging of reusable pallets and returnable transport items.

First to market is the company’s Dogbone Dura delivery format with outstanding robustness and water resistance in addition to Dogbone’s excellent performance on difficult-to-tag materials. The Dura delivery format is characterized by thick, semi-stiff thermosetting layers attached to both sides of the antenna/IC structure, which provide effective protection against mechanical and environmental stresses without affecting the overall performance of the underlying inlay design. The new delivery format is applicable to virtually the entire range of Smartrac’s inlays and tags, and it will be introduced gradually in the coming months. Providing a level of durability that is close to that of hard tags, the new format is cost efficient, flexible and lightweight. The Dogbone Dura has been tested to EN60068-2-27 (mechanical shock) and EN60068-2-6 (vibration) standards. It is available with the Impinj Monza R6-P IC that comes with an Autotune feature, which helps the Dogbone product to work at peak efficiency, even in rapidly changing environments. The tags are printer-compatible and available in wet and dry formats.

Smartrac - www.smartrac-group.com


