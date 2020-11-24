RFID supports cardboard and recycled payment cards

To support the payment industry’s move towards the use of more environmentally friendly materials for smart cards Infineon is now offering a complete, single-source RFID module that is easily adaptable to different projects, from wood-based cardboard to plastics recycled from ocean waste.

Infineon’s Secora Pay with Coil-on-Module (CoM) RFID package comes with a newly developed antenna, specifically designed for cards made from recycled ocean-bound plastic or wood. It is the industry-wide thinnest payment module with a copper wire antenna, which allows cost-efficient card manufacturing for mass deployment.

Environmentally friendly materials such as wood, Polylactid (PLA) or recycled plastic are more challenging to work with compared to PVC, especially when it comes to the card manufacturing processes such as lamination and printing which have been standardized by the card industry for decades. Infineon’s Secora Pay uses inductive coupling to connect the chip module with the card antenna, which results in a number of advantages for RFID card manufacturers and users.

The payment chip modules have a thickness of only 0.32 mm and are thus up to 50 percent thinner and up to 70 percent lighter compared to other solutions available in the market. Consequently, the CoM module provides higher flexibility concerning card construction while the new antenna design based on state-of-art copper wire is easier to embed into all known inlay sheet materials including recycled ocean-bound plastic. Moreover, there is also no need for additional adhesive elements during the ecard lamination process.

“Infineon’s Coil on Module technology is one of the most important innovations for contactless and dual interface payment cards,” said Bjoern Scharfen, who heads the product line Payment & Ticketing Solutions at Infineon. Communication between chip module and card antenna is based on a radio frequency (RF) link, no electrical connection is required. “By using CoM, our chip solutions can be easily integrated into contactless cards made of different materials. Manufacturers can flexibly