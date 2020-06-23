Richardson RFPD signs global agreement with LICAP Technologies

June 23, 2020 //By Julien Happich
LICAP Technologies
Distributor Richardson RFPD has entered into a global franchise agreement with LICAP Technologies, a provider of supercapacitors that provide peak power and backup power (typically less than 60 seconds) for a wide range of applications.

LICAP offers a variety of standard supercapacitor modules that are easy to integrate into any electrical power system that requires high performance, long life and high-reliability energy storage. The core technology enabling LICAP's high performance is patented activated dry electrode material, which is developed and manufactured at LICAP USA headquarters in Sacramento, Calif. Supercapacitor product R&D and production are also conducted at LICAP’s facility in Tianjin, China. The global agreement between Richardson RFPD and LICAP covers the entire portfolio of supercapacitor cells and modules.

Richardson RFPD - www.richardsonrfpd.com


