Richardson RFPD signs global franchise agreement with MixComm

March 16, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Richardson RFPD
Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, has entered into a global franchise agreement with MixComm Inc. to distribute the startup’s upcoming mmWave products to customers worldwide.

MixComm’s first production device is a 5G 28 GHz beamforming “SUMMIT 2629” front-end IC. “We are excited to take MixComm’s first product to market,” said Rafael R. Salmi, Richardson RFPD’s president. “SUMMIT 2629 integrates novel power amplifiers, low noise amplifiers, beamformer, calibration and control for a front-end module with optimal partitioning for 5G infrastructure, and we are confident that this debut is indicative of the innovation our customers will come to expect from MixComm.”

Richardson RFPD - www.richardsonrfpd.com


