Rigol expands frequency range for signal sources

The rich feature set of the meter enable users to perform a wide variety of tasks without having to order any options or accessories separately. The instrument is easy to operate and offers a high level of signal stability.

The amplitude accuracy of <0.5 dB (typ.) as well as the very high signal purity and the low phase noise of less than -116dBc/Hz@20kHz underline the high performance of the devices. The amplitude is specified from -120 dBm to +20 dBm and can be set for a frequency range from 200 MHz to 3.6 GHz up to +27 dBm or from 100 kHz to 6.5 GHz to -130 dBm. The +27 dBm in particular are ideal for testing components such as mixers. Further data are <2ppm (standard) frequency stability of the internal reference clock, optionally 5ppb (highly stable crystal) and a standard AM/FM/ΦM generation (up to 3.6 GHz) with a frequency resolution of 0.01 Hz. All modulations can be controlled by an internal or external source. USB and LAN are available as standard remote control interfaces and SCPI commands are supported.

The functions range of the signal generators can be expanded with three options. On one hand the highly stable reference clock (option OCXO-B08), which improves the temperature stability of the internal reference frequency from <2ppm to 5ppb. Furthermore, pulse train generation (DSG3000B-PUG) and pulse modulation (DSG3000B-PUM) are available (up to 3.6 GHz) as options. The pulse options of the DSG3000B (IQ) enable the output of predefined or self-created pulse trains and the output of pulse-modulated signals. A combination of different modulation sequences can also take place here. With the frequency and amplitude sweep, a large number of applications can be implemented.

The four new DSG3065B(IQ) and DSG3136B(IQ) devices complement the previous DSG8000 (A) and replace the somewhat older DSG3000 (IQ) family.

