Robotic automation for components insertion slashes costs

May 18, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Robotic automation
Smart factory solutions provider MTEK has released MCell Insertion, a flexible, adaptive, software-defined robotic solution for inserting electronic components that delivers measurable cost saving.

In installations with some of the world’s top EMS and OEM companies, MCell has reduced labor costs by more than 70% even in low cost regions, delivering fast return on investment (ROI). This reduction in labor cost will allow companies to maintain competitive cost levels even when production is reshored to higher cost geographies.

Now out of stealth mode, MTEK is changing the Smart Factory conversation by delivering digital building blocks that provide rapid deployment and deliver a digital dividend in terms of improved performance and efficiency.

“Our objective is to simplify the route to the Smart Factory by creating digital building blocks that can be quickly deployed and that deliver real ROI”, explains MTEK CEO Mattias Andersson. “This first MCell module offers excellent value right out of the box, resolves a specific manufacturing challenge, and requires no programming.”

MCell Insertion uses ABB YuMi collaborative robots, ultra-low costs feeders, zero touch programming and can be installed and deployed remotely, ideal in this time of social distancing and isolation. The result is higher quality and greater consistency, lower cost per insertion and faster changeover from product to product.

MCell uses MBrain, part of MTEK’s Factory Intelligence System, to deliver zero touch programming as well as unrivalled performance data.

MTEK – www.mtek.se


Resolver

Resolver Size 21 covers 4kHz to 10 kHz applications for industrial servo motors

New Products | Feb 20,2020
enclosures

IP-rated enclosures come with display windows

New Products | Feb 20,2020
variable speed drives

Low-power variable speed drives are decentralized

New Products | Feb 21,2020
Hazardous

Hazardous area motors are no longer exempt

New Products | Feb 24,2020
Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Embedded World defies the coronavirus

Business News | Feb 27,2020
Cooling

Cooling solutions target 100W edge servers

New Products | Feb 27,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.