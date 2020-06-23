RSL10 mesh platform supports smart building and Industrial IoT

June 23, 2020 //By Julien Happich
mesh platform
ON Semiconductor has introduced a new Bluetooth Low Energy mesh networking solution based on its ultra-low-power RSL10 System-in-Package (RSL10 SIP).

Using the RSL10 Mesh Platform, engineers can easily implement ultra-low-power mesh networking, using Bluetooth Low Energy technology, and move quickly towards full deployment. Optimized for smart home, building automation, industrial IoT, remote environment monitoring, and asset tracking and monitoring applications, this multi-faceted solution has all the essential elements needed for developing and deploying a mesh network. It consists of two RSL10 Mesh Nodes and a Strata Gateway for connectivity to the Strata Developer Studio.
Complementing the RSL10 SIP, an array of sensing and indicator devices have been incorporated into the node hardware, including an ambient light sensor (LV0104CS), temperature sensor (N34TS108), magnetic sensors, LED indicators and a triple-output NCP5623B LED driver (for color mixing purposes). Alongside this is a built-in battery charger suitable for batteries with either Li-Ion or Li-Poly chemistries.
The mesh nodes can be easily configured to take on different roles and demonstrate particular functional aspects. The accompanying Strata Gateway allows evaluation processes to be carried out using the highly intuitive Strata Developer Studio. This cloud-connected software enables provisioning of additional mesh and supports firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates.

ON Semiconductor - www.onsemi.com


