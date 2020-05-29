Rubidium oscillator 1000x more stable than traditional OCXOs

May 29, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Rubidium oscillator
Suntsu has launched a Rubidium Oscillator (Atomic Clock) that delivers a frequency accuracy of ±0.005ppb irrespective of temperature fluctuations.

With a 10MHz output and an operating temperature range of -30°C to 60°C, the SRO10S-10.000M provides a significant improvement in performance over a traditional Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO). Available as standard with a Sinewave output, an HCMOS output can also be supplied to special order. Packaged in a sub-miniature 50.8x50.8mm hermetically sealed metal package, the SRO10S-10.000M operates over a supply voltage of between 12VDC and 18VDC. Power consumption is 6W maximum with a warm-up time of 5 minutes. Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) figures are up to 100,000 hours at the standard operating temperature range. The SRO10S-10.000M is suited to applications which require high performance combined with low power consumption such as LTE (Long Term Evolution), UTMS, WiMax and CDMA. Standard lead-time is around 4 weeks.

Suntsu - www.suntsu.com


Toshiba improves SOI process for RF

Toshiba improves SOI process for RF

Technology News | Mar 02,2020
chip resistors

Thin film flat chip resistors with temperature coefficients down to ±5 ppm/K

New Products | Mar 03,2020
Rigetti quantum computing raises $71 million

Rigetti quantum computing company raises $71 million

Business News | Mar 03,2020
magnetic skin

Soft magnetic skin deforms, provides localized force sensing

Technology News | Mar 05,2020
ST to take over majority of GaN company Exagan 

ST to take over majority of GaN company Exagan 

Business News | Mar 05,2020
IMEC, CST Global to offer InP light sources on silicon

IMEC, CST Global to offer InP light sources on silicon

Technology News | Mar 05,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.