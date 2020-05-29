Rubidium oscillator 1000x more stable than traditional OCXOs

With a 10MHz output and an operating temperature range of -30°C to 60°C, the SRO10S-10.000M provides a significant improvement in performance over a traditional Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillator (OCXO). Available as standard with a Sinewave output, an HCMOS output can also be supplied to special order. Packaged in a sub-miniature 50.8x50.8mm hermetically sealed metal package, the SRO10S-10.000M operates over a supply voltage of between 12VDC and 18VDC. Power consumption is 6W maximum with a warm-up time of 5 minutes. Mean Time Between Failure (MTBF) figures are up to 100,000 hours at the standard operating temperature range. The SRO10S-10.000M is suited to applications which require high performance combined with low power consumption such as LTE (Long Term Evolution), UTMS, WiMax and CDMA. Standard lead-time is around 4 weeks.

Suntsu - www.suntsu.com