Samsung taps European tech for contactless kiosk

Samsung Electronics has teamed up with iNUI Studio to launch an interactive, contactless kiosk system with a 55in display.

The AIRxTOUCH series 2 is an interactive contactless kiosk solution offers the same experience as a touch screen without the user having to touch the panel.

iNUI Studio in Luxembourg combined a Samsung 55in 4K screen, the QH55, in a metal support, with AIR TOUCH optical sensors and a powerful processor. The Series 2 design is more compact, robust and 82 percent faster than the previous version, says iNUI. A prototype version used a 55in Samsung display and Samsung France has now adopted the Series 2 technology for a kiosk product aimed at hotels, fast food restaurants, transport and, more generally, any public space.

The proprietary image processing algorithms developed by iNUI Studio allow mid-air interaction at 5cm from the screen and is compatible with interactions such as click, double-click, drag and drop, slide and zoom with an accuracy of 3 mm, up form 5mm in the first version.

www.inui-studio.com

