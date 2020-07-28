Samtec, SnapEDA team on connector models

Engineers spend days creating digital models for each component on their circuit boards, such as symbols and footprints, particularly for connectors. The partnership makes these models readily available for engineers to easily discover, and design-in Samtec products.

In the second quarter of 2020, SnapEDA created over 120,000 new Samtec connector models, including high-speed and micro-pitch board-to-board, edge card, and rugged connectors. With these new connector models, engineers can now

The models were created by SnapEDA’s Component Engineering team using proprietary, patented technology. They include accurate assembly, silkscreen, and contoured courtyards, and follow Samtec’s recommended PCB layouts and stencil patterns. Through-hole pads follow IPC-2221 standards using nominal drill hole sizes.

Connector models are highly sought-after by engineers, because they are incredibly time-consuming to create. This is a result of the non-standard bodies, custom solder stencils, fine pitches, irregular pad shapes, and cutouts. Accordingly, connectors are the third most popular category of components on SnapEDA.

Formats supported include Cadence OrCad, Allegro, Altium, Autodesk Eagle, Mentor PADS, KiCad, PCB123, and Proteus.

All the models can be downloaded from Samtec’s website. They are also available on SnapEDA, as well as through over a dozen of its collaborators including Digi-Key and Mouser Electronics.

www.samtec.com; www.snapeda.com

Related articles