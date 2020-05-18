Schneider Electric launches ‘Training Hub’ to upskill workers

Schneider Electric is looking invest in these professions, providing an opportunity to learn about the key new elements within the industry.

The Schneider Electric Learning Series includes a number of on demand webinars with a range of industry experts, focusing on a mixture of technical content and wider industry trends. The hub itself will span multiple markets, with a particular focus on key segments including healthcare and data centre markets.

Some examples of the webinars which will be part of the Information Hub include:

Coordination of LV electrical distribution - This seminar addresses the coordination techniques specified by BSEN 60947-2 and provides attendees with a better understanding of cascading, selectivity and limitation effects of circuit breakers.

Customer Architectures - This CPD will introduce customer architectures and how by combining functions in an integrated way that design efficiencies can be realised. In order to reference the presentation, we will consider a data centre application including philosophy, resilience, electrical, mechanical and digital architectures.

The webinars will focus on all aspects of a supply chain delivery from the design elements, through to construction and when the building is finally in operation.

“With the UK’s shutdown expected to slow contractor work, businesses can reallocate time to invest in its workforce. We understand this period will be hard on businesses so the Information Hub will offer training content free of charge” said Steven Heathcote at Schneider Electric. “Through the hub, we hope to help companies prepare themselves for when this downtime is over and normality resumes.”

For a full list of webinars please follow the link and register on our online partner portal - https://partner.schneider-electric.com/partners/Menu/P_GB_Webinars_Information