Schurter signs TTI as EMEA distributor

With the acquisition of Mateleco in France in 2008, TTI has become an important distributor of Schurter products and the company’s portfolio fits particularly well with TTI’s specialist passive, electromechanical and discrete strategy. "We are delighted to be able to offer Schurter high quality products to even more customers and combine our value propositions to provide the best service to our customers. We are looking forward to a successful launch and long term partnership", said Felix Corbett, Supplier Marketing Director at TTI Europe.

With over 133 subsidiaries in Europe, America and Asia, TTI is established as one of the largest distributors of electromechanical components.

