Scottish link for new CEO at LiDaR startup

US LiDaR startup Sense Photonics has appointed Shauna McIntyre as chief executive officer, joining from Google.

McIntyre, who holds joint UK/US nationality, is a 25-year automotive industry veteran who most recently led Google’s automotive services program and Google Maps’ automotive programs. She previously was Chief of Staff for Google’s consumer electronics division, and has served on the Board of Directors of Lithia Motors since April 2019.

Sense Photonics last year opened a LiDaR technology design centre in Edinburgh, Scotland, with a $2.4m grant from Scottish Enterprise, building on expertise from Edinburgh University.

“The world needs autonomous delivery of goods and transportation of people today more than ever,” said McIntyre. “Vehicles, whether they’re robot delivery systems, cars, or trucks, require more effective data imaging systems. Sense’s high-performance perception technology has inherent advantages for vehicle systems: Delivering high-quality data to customers in a cost-effective way. I think we’re onto something big, and I’m thrilled to play a role in it.”

Sense Photonics co-founder Scott Burroughs, an expert in semiconductor laser component engineering and manufacturing who served as CEO since the company started in 2016, has moved to be president and chief innovation officer.

“I am extremely proud of the success and important milestones that the Sense Photonics team has achieved in less than three years, which has been rewarded by a growing list of notable customers and partners,” said Burroughs. “Shauna’s addition gives our leadership team an increase in bandwidth that will greatly expand what we are able to accomplish.”

“Welcoming Shauna, I’m more enthusiastic than ever that we will continue our journey toward advancing the state of autonomy and safety,” said Sense Photonics board member Joshua Posamentier.

