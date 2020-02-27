Secure element enables CC EAL 5+ certified secure key storage

The new SE offers a strong security solution, consisting of a security chip (S3K250AF) and optimized software, that fully guards private data on an isolated data storage.

The turnkey solution is a dedicated tamper-resistant strongbox that securely stores users’ confidential and cryptographic data such as pin numbers, passwords and even crypto-currency credentials separate from the typical mobile memory such as embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS). The S3K250AF-based SE combines a microcontroller, advanced hardware-level protection and an optimized secure OS. With a CC EAL 5+ certified-hardware, the highest level received by a mobile component, and dedicated protection software, the solution ensures top-notch security assurance on mobile devices. While current smartphones or tablets already have strong security in place to fend off possible tampering, the security-dedicated chip adds extra countermeasures to defend against possible attacks such as reverse engineering, power glitches and laser attacks, making it extremely harder for others to access or copy stored confidential data. In addition, the SE solution manages failed attempts and prevents replay attacks by accepting only the latest authentication request as a valid one.

