Secure Flash memory offers end-to-end security for IoT devices

The W77Q provides hardware root-of-trust and secure, encrypted data-storage and data-transfer capabilities. By ensuring robust, end-to-end security in IoT devices it enables secure code updates, including over-the-air updates, via an end-to-end secure channel between an update authority and the W77Q even when the host processor or SoC has been compromised. It supports secure boot and root-of-trust, authenticated and encrypted data transfer between the Flash device and the host, secure Execute-in-Place (XiP) of boot and application code while supporting the key security functions of protection, detection and recovery.

The W77Q series products are supplied in industry-standard packages and pin-outs, and feature a standard single/dual/quad/QPI serial peripheral interface (SPI). This means that they can be used as a simple drop-in replacement for non-secure SPI NOR Flash devices. The W75F is certified for Common Criteria EAL5+, which means it is suitable for use in payment and communications devices, and in applications requiring the High assurance levels specified in the Cybersecurity Act. The first W77Q part, in a density of 32Mb, is available for sampling now.

