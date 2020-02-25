Secure Flash memory offers end-to-end security for IoT devices

February 25, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Flash memory
Winbond Electronics’ W77Q series of certified TrustME secure Flash memory chips is aimed at IoT and smart connected consumer and industrial devices.

The W77Q provides hardware root-of-trust and secure, encrypted data-storage and data-transfer capabilities. By ensuring robust, end-to-end security in IoT devices it enables secure code updates, including over-the-air updates, via an end-to-end secure channel between an update authority and the W77Q even when the host processor or SoC has been compromised. It supports secure boot and root-of-trust, authenticated and encrypted data transfer between the Flash device and the host, secure Execute-in-Place (XiP) of boot and application code while supporting the key security functions of protection, detection and recovery.

The W77Q series products are supplied in industry-standard packages and pin-outs, and feature a standard single/dual/quad/QPI serial peripheral interface (SPI). This means that they can be used as a simple drop-in replacement for non-secure SPI NOR Flash devices. The W75F is certified for Common Criteria EAL5+, which means it is suitable for use in payment and communications devices, and in applications requiring the High assurance levels specified in the Cybersecurity Act. The first W77Q part, in a density of 32Mb, is available for sampling now.

Winbond - www.winbond.com


