Secure portable memory tokens for authentication

March 11, 2020 //By Julien Happich
authentication
ATEK Access Technologies has released its new Datakey CryptoAuthentication memory token line which gives embedded systems designers a rugged and secure portable memory device for authentication applications.

The line of removable memory devices utilizes Microchip’s CryptoAuthentication family of high-security hardware authentication ICs, enabling embedded applications like secure storage and transfer of keys, certificates and passwords, secure credential with a unique read-only serial number, device authentication with countdown limit use, secure boot and secure firmware update, and secure crypto ignition key (CIK).

The Datakey IAT4.5Kb and IAX4.5Kb CryptoAuthentication memory tokens utilize Microchip’s ATSHA204A CryptoAuthentication IC and contain 4.5 kilobits of programmable memory, consisting of a 512-bit one-time programmable zone and a 4096-bit data zone that is divided up into 16 256-bit slots. Each slot can be configured for read-only or read/write access in either clear or encrypted modes. The Datakey IAT10.5Kb and IAX10.5Kb tokens utilize Microchip’s ATECC608A CryptoAuthentication IC. It has similar capabilities to the ATSHA204A but has a 9664-bit data zone and provides hardware support for asymmetric encryption algorithms.

Slightly smaller than an SD card, the proprietary-shaped IAT memory tokens utilize solid over-molded construction using an engineered composite, making them physically robust. The tokens also feature contacts on both sides, so tokens can be inserted into receptacles with either side up. The tokens mate with Datakey SlimLine receptacles, which come in both board-mount and panel-mount varieties and are rated for 50,000 insertion/removal cycles.

In addition to the memory tokens, ATEK has also produced two extension boards that plug into the extension ports on the ATSAMD21-XPRO development board that is part of the Microchip DM320109 CryptoAuthentication Xplained Pro Starter Kit.
ATEK Access Technologies - www.datakey.com


data storage

FPGA-based NVMe data storage targets HPC

New Products | Dec 12,2019
flexible tags

Thin flexible tags capacitively transfer their data to touch screens

Technology News | Dec 17,2019
ransomware

Cobots too easy a target for ransomware, alerts Alias Robotics

Technology News | Dec 18,2019
recovery

2019 was Down! Will 2020 see a chip recovery?

Business News | Dec 18,2019
Embedded firewall

Embedded firewall protects ECUs from cyberattacks

New Products | Dec 19,2019
The €32m Finest Twins smart city project will be hosted at the Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech)

Estonia launches smart city project with Finland

Business News | Dec 20,2019

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.