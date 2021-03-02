Securing the Internet of Things

March 02, 2021 //By David Rogers
Securing the Internet of Things
David Rogers, Chairman of GSMA Fraud and Security Group, highlights the challenges of security across the IoT supply chain

Connected consumer products are now an integral part of everyday life but the evolution of this technology has been so fast that security considerations have not kept pace. Security assurance within the supply chain is an extremely important element in the overall process of improving security in the IoT. Standard security requirements are still a long way from being adopted and enforced but represent a fundamental way to validate the statements of individual companies within the ecosystem and provide a critical part of the framework of trust between organisations. Security assurance is a way of verifying the requirements and rules and providing the confidence that a particular device complies with those rules.

Standards must be maintained

Many standards already exist for security across a range of Internet-connected consumer devices, covering hardware and software. However, the most prominent in the IoT space is ETSI EN 303 645, which is a European standard for IoT security in Internet-connected consumer products.

Over the past 40 years, the result of not doing anything, or doing very little, with regards to security has seen many applications compromised, leading to a real impact on every-day life. In the IoT space, for example, cyber physical devices, such as door locks, can be compromised by allowing unauthorised access to a building, or a smart thermostat can be hacked to disrupt the operation at a temperature sensitive facility. So, this becomes more than just an issue with the security of data, but physically manifests as a real-world problem and can even put human safety at risk.

Without vigilance and rigorous security, seemingly harmless products can be taken over and used to cause harm. One well documented example of this was the case of the Mirai Botnet in 2016. Threats such as this are a serious concern to Governments and corporations around the world. Many of the issues come from basic flaws in security design for which the fixes are


Protocol exerciser for PCIe 5.0 traffic validation

Protocol exerciser for PCIe 5.0 traffic validation

New Products | Dec 02,2020
Xilinx acquires Falcon Computing FPGA compiler technology

Xilinx acquires Falcon Computing FPGA compiler technology

Business News | Dec 02,2020
IoT temperature indicators for vaccine distribution

IoT temperature indicators for vaccine distribution

New Products | Dec 03,2020
AI to detect Covid-19 through breath sounds

AI to detect Covid-19 through breath sounds

| Dec 03,2020
ST adds FreeRTOS thread-aware debug for microcontrollers

ST adds FreeRTOS thread-aware debug for microcontrollers

New Products | Dec 03,2020
UK distributors warn of allocation

UK distributors warn of allocation

Market News | Dec 03,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.