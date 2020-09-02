Security boost for IoT wireless module

Silicon Labs has launched its first wireless module for the Internet of Things with its Secure Vault security technology

The BG21b module is based around the EFR32MG21B Wireless Gecko system on chip (SoC) for multi-protocol 2.4GHz links such as Bluetooth, Thread and Zigbee.

This is the first module from Silicon Labs with security approvals from ARM’s PSA Level 2 and the IoxT Alliance. The Platform Security Architecture (PSA) is implemented on the ARM Cortex M33 core in the Wireless Gecko chip using TrustZone and a physically unclonable function (PUF) random number generator.

“From tiny low-power sensors to high performance IoT devices, security must be built in at the chip level to ensure a strong foundation,” said Andy Rose, chief system architect and fellow at Arm. “Silicon Labs understands the importance of this and by achieving PSA Certified Level 2, their customers can be assured of robust protection against scalable software attacks, enabling secure SoCs for mass market IoT deployment.”

“Security has really taken hold with the Series 2 modules with the BG21” said Mat Saunders, vice president of marketing and applications at Silicon Labs. “It can be difficult for developers to keep up with security but securing these IoT products is a necessity,” he said.

Silicon Labs’ xG22 Thunderboard and EFR32MG21B development kits also achieved SmartCert security certification status from the ioXt Alliance. The ioXt Alliance allows for certification inheritance, so the certification can be used by any device manufacturer using Silicon Labs’ xG22 and xG21B to greatly reduce their own device level ioXt certification time and effort.

“Silicon Labs has long been a leader in the IoT space and demonstrated a commitment to device security,” said Brad Ree, chief technology officer at the ioXt Alliance. “Earning the ioXt SmartCert for xG22 Thunderboard represents a deep commitment to security and transparency which will have a ripple effect through the smart home, smart retail and portable medical device markets.”

“Threats are continuously evolving, and the demands on IoT