Segger to support SiFive Insight debug/trace platform

March 27, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Segger
Segger has announced that while its products are already fully compatible with SiFive’s RISC-V processor cores, its J-Link probes now deliver support for the new SiFive Insight debug/trace solution.

This includes SiFive’s latest Nexus-based trace implementation, which enables ongoing monitoring and recording of processor instruction execution. Via Segger's J-Link Plus, Pro and Ultra debug probe options, plus the accompanying Ozone debugger and performance analysis software package, engineers are now able to take full advantage of SiFive Insight using on-chip trace functionality. Among the relevant features incorporated within the Segger debug probes is a backtracing capability (where the full execution history can be easily accessed and stepped through backwards). More advanced features, like code coverage and profiling, can also be employed - based on the execution counters processed by the J-Link software. The Ozone debug software package can subsequently generate detailed code coverage reports for software validation purposes.
Segger - www.segger.com


Renesas

Integrated Device Technology becomes Renesas Electronics America

Business News | Jan 06,2020
video processor

4K video processor offers HEVC compression at low power

New Products | Jan 06,2020
Sensor fusion

Sensor fusion platform targets contextually aware IoT devices

New Products | Jan 06,2020
Debugging

Debugging for the runtime monitoring of high-end SoCs

New Products | Jan 07,2020
Bluetooth LE

Bluetooth LE audio evaluation platform

New Products | Jan 07,2020
LoRa

STM32 SoC gives LoRa IoT connectivity a boost

New Products | Jan 07,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.