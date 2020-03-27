Segger to support SiFive Insight debug/trace platform

This includes SiFive’s latest Nexus-based trace implementation, which enables ongoing monitoring and recording of processor instruction execution. Via Segger's J-Link Plus, Pro and Ultra debug probe options, plus the accompanying Ozone debugger and performance analysis software package, engineers are now able to take full advantage of SiFive Insight using on-chip trace functionality. Among the relevant features incorporated within the Segger debug probes is a backtracing capability (where the full execution history can be easily accessed and stepped through backwards). More advanced features, like code coverage and profiling, can also be employed - based on the execution counters processed by the J-Link software. The Ozone debug software package can subsequently generate detailed code coverage reports for software validation purposes.
