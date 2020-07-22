Self-driving vehicles tested in German city

Mobileye is one of the first companies not operating as an automotive OEM to receive approval for testing automated vehicles on public roads in Germany. Up to now, the majority of test drives in Germany have taken place in road environments that are either closed to the public or simulated. The basis for the independent vehicle evaluation by TÜV Süd was the existing Mobileye program in Israel, where the company has been testing automated vehicles for several years.

The approval allows Mobileye to demonstrate the safety, functionality and scalability of its self-driving system (SDS) for robotic taxis and private cars with autopilot. The SDS consists of the most advanced real-time image processing technology on the market - according to Mobileye - based on the EyeQ SoCs, redundancy through two independent environment detection subsystems, the crowd-based mapping function Road Experience Management (REM) and the safety concept Responsibility-Sensitive Safety (RSS).

The first tests of self-propelled vehicles based on Mobileye's SDS will initially be conducted in Munich. The company plans to extend the tests to other parts of Germany in the future and to start in other countries before the end of the year.

To obtain approval, the Mobileye test vehicles were subjected to a series of safety tests and comprehensive technical documentation was provided. Part of the approval process also included a comprehensive safety assessment with regard to functional and vehicle safety, including risk analysis. The vehicles can be easily integrated into normal road traffic thanks to the Mobileye RSS safety model.

