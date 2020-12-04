Semiconductor market sees Covid-19 bounce back in 2021

The worldwide semiconductor market is forecasted to be US$ 433 billion in 2020 – an increase of 5.1 percent from 2019, reports the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA) referencing the WSTS numbers. This is up from growth of 3.3 percent WSTS was predicting back in June 2020 (see Chip market will grow in 2020, accelerate in 2021, says bullish WSTS ). WSTS has raised the growth it sees for logic and analog and pushed the strong memory market out with increased growth in 2021.

For 2021 WSTS is now predicting a market of $469 billion, an annual increase of 8.4 percent. In June WSTS was predicting a 2021 semiconductor market of $452 billion after an annual increase of 6.2 percent.

WSTS Autumn 2020 forecast summary through 2021. Note: numbers in the table are rounded to whole millions of dollars, which may cause totals by region and by product groups to differ slightly. Source: WSTS.

The only sectors that will not grow in 2020 are optoelectronics and discrete Semiconductors.

In geographic terms the Americas region will do better than previously expected – with annual growth of 18.7 percent in 2020 – and Europe will do worse – with a market contraction of 8.4 percent.

In 2021 there will be a return to the status quo ante. The Americas region will lead in growth with 9.5 percent, Asia-Pacific will be close behind with 8.7 percent growth, while Europe and Japan will see modest growth at 5.7 and 5.8 percent respectively.

Related links and articles:

www.wsts.org

www.eusemiconductors.eu

News articles:

Chip market will grow in 2020, accelerate in 2021, says bullish WSTS

Covid-19 will wipe out chip market growth in 2020, says Gartner

How Covid-19 will hit the opto, sensors, discrete markets