Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images

July 21, 2020 //By Nick Flaherty
Sensor combines megapixel visible and SWIR images
Sony's IMX990 and IMX991 megapixel single chip sensors capture visible and SWIR images at up to 170 frame/s

Sony has developed a miniature single chip megapixel sensor that for the first time can capture images in both visible and short wave infrared (SWIR) at the same time.

The sensor uses Sony’s SenSWIR technology with a 5μm pixel, the industry’s smallest, for industrial applications. This uses photodiodes formed on an indium gallium arsenide (InGaAs) compound semiconductor layer and connected via a copper-to-copper connection with the silicon layer rather than a solder bump. Using this for the readout circuit enables high-sensitivity over a broad range of wavelengths from 0.4μm to 1.7μm as well as the smaller pixel size and a digital output.

Sony has used the technology in two compact sensors for cameras and test equipment for a wide range of industrial equipment such as such as material selection, contaminant inspection, and semiconductor inspection. The combination of visible and SWIR imaging allows a wider range of materials to be detected from a single sensor rather than multiple units with up to four times the resolution of previous SWIR sensors. This reduces the system cost and provides faster detection speeds thanks to the reduced image processing load, allowing for a dramatic expansion in testing range.

The first sensor, the IMX990, is a 1/2-type (8.2 mm diagonal) global shutter design with a 1.34 effective megapixel SWIR image sensor. It is packaged in a ceramic LGA package and ceramic PGA package with built-in thermoelectric cooling device. An 8 bit output provides a 130 frame/s output, falling to 70 frame/s with a 12 resolution. The power rails are 2.2 V, 1.2 V (pixel); 3.3 V, 2.2 V (analog); 1.2 V (digital); 1.8 V (interface).

The IMX991 is a 1/4-type (4.1 mm diagonal) with a 0.34 effective megapixel SWIR sensor in the same packages with the same power rails and outputs.

Next: SWIR single chip sensor pricing 

Picture: 
Sony's copper-to-copper interconnect allows visible and SWIR images to be captured in a single sensor

ST prepares for flat year, cuts capex

ST predicts 10% revenue fall, cuts capex

Business News | Apr 23,2020
ST prepares for flat year, cuts capex

ST predicts 10% revenue fall, cuts capex

Business News | Apr 23,2020
ST prepares for flat year, cuts capex

ST predicts 10% revenue fall, cuts capex

Business News | Apr 23,2020
energy

IoT-capable energy measuring devices

New Products | Apr 23,2020
smart camera

Industrial smart camera is powered by deep learning

New Products | Apr 23,2020
Covid-19 bounce

Chip makers see Covid-19 bounce for full year

Business News | Apr 23,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.