Seoul Semiconductor wins permanent injection over LED sales in Germany

Seoul Semiconductor, the second largest maker of LEDs, has obtained a permanent injunction against Leuchtstark Vertriebs GmbH for infringement of its patents in Germany.

The infringing products are LED light bulbs manufactured by Chinese supplier Klite Lighting, a subsidiary of Signify, formerly Philips Lighting. In other recent litigations, Seoul has obtained two permanent injunctions against Philips brand television products as well.

Signify bought 51 percent of Zhejiang Klite Lighting Holdings in China last year, which has been a one of Signify’s main suppliers of LED lamps and luminaires for many years. Klite also makes LED lamps and luminaires for a large, global customer base, with €250m in sales to third parties in 2018.

The District Court of Düsseldorf also ordered the distributor to recall infringing products sold after October 2017 from commercial customers and to destroy those products.

“To enjoy benefits of the second generation technology, Seoul’s intellectual property is absolutely necessary,” said Chung Hoon Lee and Young Joo Lee, CEOs of Seoul. “Seoul has a patent license relationship with Nichia Corporation and NS only and has no other such a relationship with Korean or US LED companies,” they added.

Seoul Semiconductor has more than 14,000 patents covering a package-free LED, WICOP, a high-voltage AC-driven LED called Acrich and an LED with 10X the output of a conventional LED, nPola. It has also developed an ultraviolet clean technology LED called Violeds as well as an all direction light emitting technology, filament LED and a natural spectrum LED, SunLike.

www.seoulsemicon.com/en

