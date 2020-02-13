Septentrio web shop for multi-frequency GNSS receivers

February 13, 2020 //By Julien Happich
GNSS receivers
Septentrio opened an online store shop.septentrio.com, selling high-performance GPS/GNSS module receivers.

This web shop is accessible via the Septentrio website, offering customers multi-constellation multi-frequency GNSS technology, which provides reliable centimeter level positions suitable for demanding applications. The first product available for sale online is mosaic, Septentrio’s most compact GNSS receiver module. This light-weight, low-power receiver brings robust high-accuracy positioning to the mass market. With its security-centered anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology, mosaic provides positioning to numerous demanding applications such as automotive ADAS, logistics automation, and robotics.

Septentrio – www.septentrio.com


