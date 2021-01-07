Sequans expands 5G deal with Renesas

Chip designer Sequans Communications in Paris is expanding its collaboration with Renesas Electronics to include development of 5G modules and higher performance 4G modules.

The new modules will be based on Sequans’ upcoming Taurus 5G modem platform and the Renesas analogue front-end FR1/FR2 technology. As a result, Renesas will gain non-exclusive technology access and licensing from Sequans.

The Taurus 5G platform is 3GPP Release 16 compliant and optimized to address a wide range of enhanced broadband and critical IoT applications, including fixed wireless access, mobile computing, private and vertical networks, industrial machinery, AR/VR, and drones. According to Techno Systems Research, the global addressable market is estimated to be more than 250 million devices by 2025.

“Seeing the good momentum of our collaboration on massive IoT with joint LTE-M/NB-IoT solutions, we are excited now to embark on the road to 5G broadband IoT with Renesas,” said Georges Karam, CEO of Sequans. “Renesas is a powerhouse in design and execution with global market reach, and our collaboration will benefit the entire 5G IoT industry.”

The two have already worked together on modules based on Sequans’ 4G Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT platform (shown above).

“Sequans is one of the very few semiconductor companies with a full range of cellular IoT solutions from LTE-M and NB-IoT all the way up to 5G NR,” said Roger Wendelken, Senior Vice President, Head of MCU Business, IoT and Infrastructure Business Unit at Renesas. “We are pleased to expand our collaboration to address the coming 5G revolution and the many exciting opportunities for technology advancement it will bring us and our global customers.”

The deal also gives Renesas access to Sequans recently announced second generation Cat 1 technology, Calliope 2. This is designed to be a power-efficient and cost-effective solution for those IoT applications needing higher than LTE-M speed and/or VoLTE support, such as connected speakers or alarm devices.

