Sequential read function in high-speed QspiNAND Flash

The Sequential Read mode allows designers to apply their own ECC engine. In Continuous Read mode, a Winbond W25N device only supported its own on-chip 1-bit ECC engine. In Sequential Read mode, users can implement 4-bit, 8-bit or any-bit error correction when enabled by an external ECC engine.

The Sequential Read mode gives access to the entire memory array - both the Main Area and the Spare Area - with a single Read command. This is ideal for code shadowing applications in which low latency and fast boot time are particularly important. The new option also gives greater flexibility to configure the data arrangement to suit the user's application. The new 1.8V QspiNAND Flash products are available in densities of 512Mb, 1Gb and 2Gb in compact 8-pin packages. The 3.0V versions are available in densities of 2Gb and 4Gb. All are manufactured in the company's 12-inch wafer fabrication facility in Taichung, Taiwan. Clock speeds of 104MHz allow the equivalent of 416MHz (104MHz x 4) speed for Quad I/O performance when using the Fast Read Dual/Quad I/O instructions. To provide better NAND Flash memory manageability, the devices perform on-chip bad block management. The devices are available in industrial grade (-40 to +85°C) and automotive grade (-40 to +105°C), with more than 10-years data retention.

Winbond - www.winbond.com