Server on a pole drives IoT processing to the network edge

Super Micro Computer has launched a range of outdoor servers that can be mounted on poles. The IP65 enclosures for the Intel-based servers can provide 5G, AI and streaming at cell towers as part of the Internet of Things (IoT).

The Outdoor Edge Systems use Intel's Xeon D processors and 2nd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors with a range of configuration options and support open source software. PUtting the servers on poles in cell sites allows for more rapid rollout of adaptable 5G networks while taking up minimal zero real estate.

“Supermicro’s highly configurable SuperServers for extreme outdoor use give data centre and telco operators unprecedented new deployment options rivaling industry competitors,” said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. “These solutions continue Supermicro’s leadership for high performance, efficient IT solutions for a reduced total cost of ownership (TCO).”

In addition to the two CPU options, the boxes can support FPGA and GPU acceleration with three PCI-E slots for expansion. This is critical for enhanced real-time edge AI inferencing via GPU cards and supporting 5G RAN software plus open-standard site-to-site communication with FPGA accelerator cards. With SSD, M.2, and EDSFF memory storage, the servers can also distribute cached media content locally or store video surveillance and other sensitive data.

The server systems can be configured with a variety of processor and memory combinations to push data centre remote management to the edge of the negtwork using virtualisation and container-optimised software such as Kubernetes. Supermicro says it has multiple servers certified NGC-Ready for Edge to extend AI capabilities across public and private networks.

The servers are designed as non-proprietary hardware platforms with standardised system interfaces such as the O-RAN Alliance for a cloud-based open 5G RAN architecture. Supermicro has developed 5G RAN reference designs with several telecom operators and software stack providers.

For more information, go to www.supermicro.com/outdoor-edge.