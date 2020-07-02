Si LDMOS devices reach 80% efficiency for VHF and UHF

July 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
Si LDMOS devices
Ampleon has added two devices to its 9th generation line-up of high-performance 50V Si LDMOS high-efficiency RF power transistors.

Designed for use in ultra-high-power RF power amplifiers, capable of delivering hundreds of kilowatts, the BLF978P and the BLF974P are highly efficient and have high gain characteristics. Both power transistors offer an operating efficiency of up to 80 % at 225 MHz under Class AB operation. Also, industrial and scientific applications prioritize thermal design as a critical element to improve system reliability and deliver energy-efficient, cost-saving RF performance. The transistors’ high power and gain ease the scaling of the amplifier to the high-power levels required by industrial and scientific applications. The 1,200 Watt BLF978P and the 500W BLP974P, typically offer a power gain of 25 dB at a frequency range of between 225MHz to 700MHz.
Ampleon - www.ampleon.com


Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Business News | Apr 07,2020
Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor by Infineon finally approved

Business News | Apr 07,2020
Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Business News | Apr 07,2020
Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Coronavirus outbreak shows the strength of test equipment rental model

Business News | Apr 07,2020
Intel sells home-gateway business to MaxLinear

Intel sells home-gateway business to MaxLinear

Business News | Apr 07,2020
power management IC

Tiny power management IC gives 20% extra battery life to wearables

New Products | Apr 07,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.