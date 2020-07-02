Si LDMOS devices reach 80% efficiency for VHF and UHF

Designed for use in ultra-high-power RF power amplifiers, capable of delivering hundreds of kilowatts, the BLF978P and the BLF974P are highly efficient and have high gain characteristics. Both power transistors offer an operating efficiency of up to 80 % at 225 MHz under Class AB operation. Also, industrial and scientific applications prioritize thermal design as a critical element to improve system reliability and deliver energy-efficient, cost-saving RF performance. The transistors’ high power and gain ease the scaling of the amplifier to the high-power levels required by industrial and scientific applications. The 1,200 Watt BLF978P and the 500W BLP974P, typically offer a power gain of 25 dB at a frequency range of between 225MHz to 700MHz.
Ampleon - www.ampleon.com