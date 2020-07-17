Siemens acquires Avatar, expands EDA footprint with innovative Place and Route technology

July 17, 2020 //By A Delapalisse
Siemens acquires Avatar, expands EDA footprint with innovative Place and Route technology
Acquisition expands Siemens’ Xcelerator portfolio, enhancing current integrated circuit design offerings with pioneering place and route software and Avatar's technology strengthens Siemens’ leadership in Design to Silicon with place and route for advanced node design.

Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Santa Clara, CA-based Avatar Integrated Systems Inc., a leading developer of place and route software for integrated circuit (IC) design. Avatar helps engineers optimize power, performance, and area (PPA) for complex chips with fewer resources. Siemens plans to add Avatar’s technology to the Xcelerator portfolio as part of Mentor’s IC suite of software, capitalizing on the growing segment of place and route. Avatar will be integrated with existing market-leading products from Mentor, a Siemens Business, including the Calibre® platform, Tessent™ software, and Catapult™ HLS software, to help customers develop solutions that address today's and tomorrow's design implementation challenges.

“Customers are accelerating their move to advanced process nodes. Navigating the increasing complexity is a crucial challenge,” said Joseph Sawicki, executive vice president, Mentor IC EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Avatar's innovative software architecture, as well as a reputation for ease of use, helps customers overcome this complexity with advanced node place and route capability. The Avatar solution, backed by Siemens’ investment, will offer customers shorter time to design closure with better PPA results than existing competitive offerings. We welcome the Avatar team and community to Siemens."
 

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.