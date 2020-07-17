Siemens acquires Avatar, expands EDA footprint with innovative Place and Route technology
July 17, 2020 //By A Delapalisse
Siemens has signed an agreement to acquire Santa Clara, CA-based Avatar Integrated Systems Inc., a leading developer of place and route software for integrated circuit (IC) design. Avatar helps engineers optimize power, performance, and area (PPA) for complex chips with fewer resources. Siemens plans to add Avatar’s technology to the Xcelerator portfolio as part of Mentor’s IC suite of software, capitalizing on the growing segment of place and route. Avatar will be integrated with existing market-leading products from Mentor, a Siemens Business, including the Calibre® platform, Tessent™ software, and Catapult™ HLS software, to help customers develop solutions that address today's and tomorrow's design implementation challenges.
“Customers are accelerating their move to advanced process nodes. Navigating the increasing complexity is a crucial challenge,” said Joseph Sawicki
, executive vice president, Mentor IC EDA, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “Avatar's innovative software architecture, as well as a reputation for ease of use, helps customers overcome this complexity with advanced node place and route capability. The Avatar solution, backed by Siemens’ investment, will offer customers shorter time to design closure with better PPA results than existing competitive offerings. We welcome the Avatar team and community to Siemens."