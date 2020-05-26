Siemens connector for the industrial edge

The product connects Siemens controllers with software applications. It supports the reference architectures for Industrial IoT by Microsoft Azure and Amazon AWS, as well as independent edge solutions. edgeConnector Siemens enables access to SIMATIC S7-1200 and S7-1500 data including optimized data blocks. Client applications have access to data via the interoperability standard OPC UA. The product can be configured locally via a built-in web interface, or remotely via a REST interface. It seamlessly integrates with Azure IoT Edge and AWS IoT Greengrass, and is made available via online repositories such as Docker Hub. Users benefit from flexible deployment and ease of use which comes with virtualization and container technology. Valuable process and machine data are made available for innovative IoT applications without any changes to controller or automation network configuration. Advanced security features such as the management of access right for individual client applications increase the security of the entire solution.

