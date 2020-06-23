Siemens takes over British chip-level monitoring expert UltraSoc

Siemens plans to integrate UltraSoC’s technology into its Xcelerator portfolio as part of Mentor’s Tessent software product suite. The addition of UltraSoC to Siemens enables a unified data-driven infrastructure that can enhance product quality, safety and cybersecurity, and the creation of a comprehensive solution to help semiconductor industry customers overcome key pain points including manufacturing defects, software and hardware bugs, device early-failure and wear-out, functional safety, and malicious attacks. In the context of the takeover, the UltraSoc release highlights data driven product lifecycle management as a central field of application for its technology.

“Siemens’ acquisition of UltraSoC means that our customers can access not just design-for-test, but a comprehensive ‘Design for Lifecycle Management’ solution for system-on-chips, including functional safety, security and optimization,” says Brady Benware, Tessent Vice President and General Manager, Siemens Digital Industries Software. “By utilizing design augmentation to detect, mitigate and eliminate risks throughout the SoC lifecycle, customers can radically improve time-to-revenue, product quality & safety, and profitability. UltraSoC has a fast-growing business and impressive customer list and, as part of Siemens, can complement Tessent to create a truly unique offering in the market.”

UltraSoC is a pioneer of embedding monitoring hardware into complex SoCs to enable “fab-to-field” analytics capabilities designed to accelerate silicon bring-up, optimize product performance, and confirm that devices are operating “as designed” for functional safety and cybersecurity purposes. Tessent is a market leader in SoC design-for-test (DFT) solutions, and has established strengths in the field of automotive functional safety via its Tessent Safety Ecosystem. These two highly complementary offerings are the foundation of a complete package of solutions, encompassing semiconductor design and production, functional safety, cybersecurity, and functional optimization of products in the field.

The combination of Siemens and UltraSoC technology can benefit the entire semiconductor product lifecycle, including structural, electrical, and functional capabilities of SoCs. It also supports Siemens’ comprehensive digital twin with UltraSoC providing monitoring of the real device.