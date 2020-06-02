Signal quality analyzer tests against the USB4 standard

June 02, 2020 //By Julien Happich
USB4 standard
Anritsu is now selling a USB4 receiver test solution using its signal quality analyzer-R MP1900A in combination with automation software from Granite River Labs or Teledyne LeCroy to control a connected oscilloscope and implement tests meeting the latest USB4 standards.

The spread of next generation 5G mobile communications and Internet of Things (IoT) devices is driving development of various new communications and IoT services that are massively increasing data volumes. To increase the speed of interfaces handling these large video and data files, smartphones, tablet PCs, and other digital devices are adopting USB Type-C connectors. These connectors are an extension of the USB 3.2 high-speed standard (10 Gbit/s x 2 lanes), which has now been extended again to USB4 offering doubled speeds of 20 Gbit/s x 2 lanes; USB4 compliance tests are being run in 2020.

Due to the 20-Gbit/s speed of USB4, the Electrical test places heavy emphasis on the Tr/Tf and intrinsic jitter performance of the test signal source because measurement-system noise and jitter cannot be ignored. Additionally, like previous USB tests, to assure accurate measurement of device receiver sensitivity, the test is performed by calibrating the test signal according to the minimum input performance defined by the receiver standards. Automation of the BERT and oscilloscope combination is necessary to minimize the workload of signal calibration and optimize test reproducibility.

Anritsu - www.anritsu.com


IMEC, CST Global to offer InP light sources on silicon

IMEC, CST Global to offer InP light sources on silicon

Technology News | Mar 05,2020
Silicon photonic

Silicon photonic engine supports ML/AI workloads

New Products | Mar 06,2020
400GbE PHY

Dual 400GbE PHY delivers 100G Serial I/Os and MACsec security

New Products | Mar 10,2020
ESD protection

ESD protection fully supports USB4 standard

New Products | Mar 10,2020
Digitizers

Digitizers tackle fast acoustical and mechatronics applications

New Products | Mar 11,2020
OptoASIC

OptoASIC switch system supports 25.6Tbps

Technology News | Mar 11,2020

Vous êtes certain ?

Si vous désactivez les cookies, vous ne pouvez plus naviguer sur le site.

Vous allez être rediriger vers Google.